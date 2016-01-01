See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Belpre, OH
Dr. Aaron Pardini, MD

Internal Medicine
2.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Pardini, MD

Dr. Aaron Pardini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Arerilan Univ Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital.

Dr. Pardini works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pardini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy
    803 Farson St Ste 100, Belpre, OH 45714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Selby General Hospital
  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Highland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Hypogonadism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Hypogonadism

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Anemia
  
Arthritis
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Diabetes
  
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  

Ratings & Reviews
2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Aaron Pardini, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235147562
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Univ Of Washington
Residency
  • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Medical Education
  • Arerilan Univ Of The Caribbean
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Pardini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pardini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pardini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pardini works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pardini’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

