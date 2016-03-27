See All Ophthalmologists in Portland, ME
Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD

Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Parnes works at Eyecare Medical Group in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body in Eye, Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Parnes' Office Locations

    Eyecare Medical Group Optical Shop
    53 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 (207) 828-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maine Medical Center
  • Northern Light Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foreign Body in Eye
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Foreign Body in Eye
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scatter Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 27, 2016
    Dr Parnes is the ultimate professional. I had a severe detached retina and he was able to repair it so that I now have sight. Forever grateful, plus he is a nice guy.
    Doug S in Norway, ME — Mar 27, 2016
    About Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780888586
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Christiana Hlth Care Systems
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parnes works at Eyecare Medical Group in Portland, ME. View the full address on Dr. Parnes’s profile.

    Dr. Parnes has seen patients for Foreign Body in Eye, Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

