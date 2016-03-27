Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD
Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Eyecare Medical Group Optical Shop53 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 828-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parnes is the ultimate professional. I had a severe detached retina and he was able to repair it so that I now have sight. Forever grateful, plus he is a nice guy.
About Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Christiana Hlth Care Systems
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
