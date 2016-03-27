Overview of Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD

Dr. Aaron Parnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Parnes works at Eyecare Medical Group in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body in Eye, Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.