Dr. Aaron Pearlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Pearlman, MD
Dr. Aaron Pearlman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York University Medical Center
Dr. Pearlman's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
We were escorted to the exam room on time. His assistant took vitals and set me up immediately. She was professional friendly and put us at ease. She informed us that the doctor would be seeing me next. Dr. Pearlman introduced himself, listened carefully, reviewed my history and CT scan carefully explaining everything in layman’s terms. He gave us plenty of time for questions. He explained his recommendations and reasons for such. He made us feel confident in his abilities. My first visit was a positive experience.
About Dr. Aaron Pearlman, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlman accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Chronic Sinusitis and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
379 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.