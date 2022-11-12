Overview of Dr. Aaron Petersen, MD

Dr. Aaron Petersen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Petersen works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa Stapley in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.