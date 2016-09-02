Dr. Aaron Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Porter, MD
Dr. Aaron Porter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Logan Memorial Hospital and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Dickson111 Highway 70 E, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 332-0330Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porter speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
