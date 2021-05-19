Dr. Aaron Ritter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Ritter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron Ritter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health888 W Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 483-6000
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Dr Ritter is the best doctor! He’s so caring, compassionate, knowledgeable and patient. He takes his time each and every visit. You leave there feeling like someone truly cares about what you are going through. He always has a plan to tackle the issue(s) at hand. He truly is a God send and an asset to Cleveland Clinic as well as Las Vegas.
- Psychiatry
- English
Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinsonism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
