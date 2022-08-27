Overview of Dr. Aaron Rogers, MD

Dr. Aaron Rogers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Advanced Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.