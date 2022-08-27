Dr. Aaron Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Rogers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Advanced Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 943-0900
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
I've had the same ENT for may years and liked him very much, and now needed a new one. Another Dr. recommended Dr. Rogers. Not knowing what the expect, I was very happy with Dr. Rogers. He listened, did a through exam and made me feel very comfortable. I now have a new ENT that I'm very happy with.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Emory University Dept Otolaryngology
- Emory University Department of Surgery
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Florida State University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogers speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
