Dr. Aaron Rucker, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron Rucker, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Rucker works at
Dental Group of Springfield2701 S Koke Mill Rd, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 293-7154Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rucker?
As always, Sr. Rucker ensues quality care making sure that my comfort during the procedure is of most importance. Additionally, his explanation before, during and after my procedure made me feel valued.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1164862553
Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rucker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rucker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.
