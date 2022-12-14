Dr. Aaron Shaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Shaver, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Shaver, MD
Dr. Aaron Shaver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Shaver works at
Dr. Shaver's Office Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I felt I was being seen by a very professional staff.
About Dr. Aaron Shaver, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1720473242
Education & Certifications
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shaver using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.
