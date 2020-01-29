Overview

Dr. Aaron Shiloh, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown, Maimonides Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.



Dr. Shiloh works at DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING, INC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA, Scranton, PA and Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.