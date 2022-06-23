Dr. Aaron Shores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Shores, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Shores, MD
Dr. Aaron Shores, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, Doctors Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Dr. Shores' Office Locations
Spine and Neuro Pain Specialists2103 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- Doctors Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Jackson Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor who takes time to talk to you and explained to me what is going to happen in a way I understand. He makes sure I understand. He has fixed my back problem. I haven't felt this goodnin years. No one else seem to help. His staff is also outstanding, very friendly.
About Dr. Aaron Shores, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982702643
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- National Rehabilitation Hospital / Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgia Health Sciences Univ
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Florida State University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shores has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shores has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Shores. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shores.
