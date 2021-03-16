See All Podiatrists in Latham, NY
Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Latham, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM

Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Latham, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Siebeneck works at Community Care Podiatry - Latham, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Hune, DPM
Dr. Andrew Hune, DPM
4.4 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
4.8 (186)
View Profile

Dr. Siebeneck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Care Podiatry - Latham
    713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 133, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 783-3110
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Siebeneck?

    Mar 16, 2021
    Friendly staff, low wait time. Good patient presence and good listener (I had a long story to tell about my condition). Able to engage with my health history and explain what he believed was going on, and able to provide a second opinion to my previous treatment. Provided further treatment options available and let me choose what I wanted to do with lots of information. Felt knowledgeable as well as friendly.
    — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Siebeneck to family and friends

    Dr. Siebeneck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Siebeneck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM.

    About Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588710529
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siebeneck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siebeneck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siebeneck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siebeneck works at Community Care Podiatry - Latham, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. View the full address on Dr. Siebeneck’s profile.

    Dr. Siebeneck has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siebeneck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Siebeneck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siebeneck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siebeneck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siebeneck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aaron Siebeneck, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.