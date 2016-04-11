Dr. Aaron Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Siegel, MD
Dr. Aaron Siegel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Siegel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
-
1
Lake County Surgeons PC755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 292, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 856-2525
-
2
Lake County Surgeons PC1025 Red Oak Ln Ste 280, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Directions (847) 856-2525
-
3
Lake County Surgeons PC1 S Greenleaf St Ste A, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 360-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
From the moment Dr Siegel walked into the exam room he made me feel comfortable. I was very nervous and he smiled and made jokes and made me feel at ease. He looked right at me when he talked to me and he also included my husband in the conversation. Talking to him was like talking to someone I knew. I would highly recommend him. He did surgery on me and did a great job. He explained everything and made all of us calm. Outstanding doctor and outstanding human being.
About Dr. Aaron Siegel, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356332860
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Finch University, The Chicago Medical School
- University of Illinois College of Medicine - M.D.
- University Of Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.