Dr. Aaron Smith, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Mhm Medical Group835 Executive Ln Ste 140, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 208-8726Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Aaron Smith and his extremely competent and friendly staff are the best! I have referred his office to many people because he is so proficient, skillful and caring. He is a master of neurosurgery! However, he is humble and kind. He and his office manager went out of their way to accommodate me during this extremely stressful and painful time. My neck surgery, due to an accidental injury, was very traumatic and everyone in Dr. Aaron Smith's office, including Dr. Aaron Smith, made this horrific time so much better!
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.