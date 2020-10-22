Overview of Dr. Aaron Smuckler, MD

Dr. Aaron Smuckler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Smuckler works at Renaissance Family Practice in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.