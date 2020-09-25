Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aaron Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Stein, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
-
1
Aaron B. Stein MD Pllc1549 Airport Blvd Ste 440, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 484-8800
-
2
Durell Peaden Jr MD150 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 475-2668
Hospital Affiliations
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a back/neck issue for 20 years. Dr Stein did everything he could possibly do. He personally reached out to other local specialists and sent me right in to see them. Further, he has given me several injections which have made my pain much more manageable. All of his staff has been friendly, professional and nothing less than awesome. Great doctor who surrounds himself with incredible staff.
About Dr. Aaron Stein, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1346243532
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
