Dr. Stike has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Stike, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Stike, MD
Dr. Aaron Stike, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Stike works at
Dr. Stike's Office Locations
Midalnd Office2706 W Cuthbert Ave Ste C, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0311
Sri V Srinivas MD122 N N St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0311
Midland Memorial Hospital400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0311
Medical Center Hospital500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 687-0311
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love this man! After going through a living hell with Dr. Hughes, I got into him and it was night and day. He was informative, he listened, and took me seriously. I was pregnant when I first came to him and he said his wife was an OBGY so he'd ask her before giving me anything and I had total trust in him. Had to have some scar tissue broken up in my ureter and the whole process was quick and easy and SO much better than with Hughes!
About Dr. Aaron Stike, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1366652315
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stike has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.