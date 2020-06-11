Dr. Aaron Turkish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turkish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Turkish, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron Turkish, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Dr. Turkish works at
Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Trauma-Queens19815 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Pediatric Gastroenterology198-15 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Very thorough and methodical. Connects well with parents and children.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1205803269
- Columbia Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Dr. Turkish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turkish accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turkish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turkish works at
Dr. Turkish has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turkish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turkish speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.