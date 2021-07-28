Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Turner, MD
Dr. Aaron Turner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turner is incredible, this was my first visit to a gynecologist specialist. He explained everything to me in a very clear manner. Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative, I felt at ease. He was also kind and friendly. I appreciate him taking the time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as person with outstanding quality of Medical care. HIGHLY recommend.
About Dr. Aaron Turner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962723296
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
