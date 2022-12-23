Overview of Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD

Dr. Aaron Wagner, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kootenai Health, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at Cancer Care Northwest in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Post Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.