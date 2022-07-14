Dr. Aaron Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Wang, MD
Dr. Aaron Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleroi, PA.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
1
Glaucoma Cataract Consultants17 Arentzen Blvd Ste 201, Charleroi, PA 15022 Directions (724) 483-3688
2
Glaucoma Cataract Consultants220 Bessemer Rd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, PA 15666 Directions (724) 547-5733
- 3 1000 Bower Hill Rd Ste 7200, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 572-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
My cataract surgery was successful. Dr. Wang answered all my questions. I had no discomfort during my surgery. The nursing staff st Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, Pa. were the best!!
About Dr. Aaron Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
