Dr. Aaron Ward, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaron Ward, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Bryan West Campus.

Dr. Ward works at Complete Endocrinology in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Endocrinology
    2200 S 40th St Ste 102, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 405-0500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Alkalosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2022
    Great bedside manor and personable. Spends time in appointments and answers questions. Quick to answer back on messaging system. He thinks outside the box and truly wants to help you be the best you.
    About Dr. Aaron Ward, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245380120
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UC Davis Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
