Dr. Aaron Weber, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Weber, DO

Dr. Aaron Weber, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Weber works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weber's Office Locations

    SSM Health Medical Group
    1475 Kisker Rd Ste 100, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 332-8455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health
    HAP Insurance
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2019
    Dr. Weber is competent and ethical. He answers questions, never assumes patients are too unsophisticated to understand, he never patronizes, and he tells the truth even if it is not what the patient wants to hear. He was completely forthright about the surgery, which in spite of possible complications, was textbook-perfect and very successful. Dr. Weber works with his office and surgical staff as a TEAM, where each contributor knows what the other is doing. Very successful approach!
    Saint Louis, MO — Jan 18, 2019
    About Dr. Aaron Weber, DO

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1164758470
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Weber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

