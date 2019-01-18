Dr. Aaron Weber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Weber, DO
Overview of Dr. Aaron Weber, DO
Dr. Aaron Weber, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group1475 Kisker Rd Ste 100, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (636) 332-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weber is competent and ethical. He answers questions, never assumes patients are too unsophisticated to understand, he never patronizes, and he tells the truth even if it is not what the patient wants to hear. He was completely forthright about the surgery, which in spite of possible complications, was textbook-perfect and very successful. Dr. Weber works with his office and surgical staff as a TEAM, where each contributor knows what the other is doing. Very successful approach!
About Dr. Aaron Weber, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164758470
Education & Certifications
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.