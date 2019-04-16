Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Weinberg, MD
Dr. Aaron Weinberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Suburban Retina, Ltd.715 Lake St Ste 812, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (708) 386-5448
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Weinberg’s professionalism is unprecedented. When it comes to ones vision you want a physician who is serious and focused. Upon our initial meeting I thought he was curt, however, his curtness impacted on me the seriousness of the situation. He is a wonderful surgeon and I highly recommend him if you’re having retina issues. I had a detached retina and his surgery rectified the situation. I am so happy my ophthalmologist recommended I see Dr. Weinberg. He is awesome.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Illinois
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinberg speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.