Overview of Dr. Aaron Weinberg, MD

Dr. Aaron Weinberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Weinberg works at Suburban Retina, Ltd. in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.