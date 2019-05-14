Overview of Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD

Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Weingeist works at Clearview Eye and Laser, PLLC in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Drusen and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.