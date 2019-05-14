See All Ophthalmologists in Burien, WA
Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD

Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Weingeist works at Clearview Eye and Laser, PLLC in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Drusen and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weingeist's Office Locations

  1
    Clearview Eye & Laser
    16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 290, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Clearview Eye & Laser
    7520 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 14, 2019
    I had to wait quite a while to get in for my first appointment, but once a patient, subsequent appointments are much quicker. Dr. Weingeist and his staff are so friendly and knowledgeable. I was amazed with the thorough exam, tests performed to determine best steps. In my case cataract surgery was my best option. I was quite nervous, however everyone was great answering questions and putting me at ease, in fact doctor called in the evening after surgery to see how it was going and answer any questions even though I was scheduled for a follow up appointment the following day. I have a low tolerance for pain, however their method made surgery basically pain-free. My eye is still adjusting from the surgery, but I feel confident I can contact Dr. Weingeist if I have a concern. My husband appreciated the large screen TV in the waiting room.
    Chris in Kent, WA — May 14, 2019
    About Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1740346378
    Education & Certifications

    • University Wa
    • University Wa
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Weingeist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingeist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weingeist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weingeist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weingeist has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Drusen and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingeist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingeist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingeist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingeist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingeist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

