Overview

Dr. Aaron Wever, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Wever works at Dermatology Group of the Carolinas Concord in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.