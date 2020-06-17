Dr. Aaron Wever, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Wever, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Wever, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Wever works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Group of the Carolinas Concord335 PENNY LN, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wever?
My husband and I have both been treated by Dr, Wever....and we both would recommend him to anyone anywhere....very attentive and very informative.
About Dr. Aaron Wever, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104873959
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wever has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wever accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wever works at
Dr. Wever has seen patients for Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wever.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.