Dr. Aaron Wild, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Wild, MD

Dr. Aaron Wild, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Wild works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wild's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte
    125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 709-1946
  2. 2
    Southeast Radiation Oncology Group, PA
    200 Queens Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2371

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    About Dr. Aaron Wild, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1124397328
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wild works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wild’s profile.

    Dr. Wild has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wild.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

