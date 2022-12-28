Dr. Aaron Woodall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Woodall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Woodall, MD
Dr. Aaron Woodall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Woodall's Office Locations
David J Beccia MD332 E MAIN ST, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, attentive and communicative in every aspect of treatment. I have been treated at this location for over 40 years. Dr Woodall is the best of the best!
About Dr. Aaron Woodall, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972866705
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
