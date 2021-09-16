Dr. Flowers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aarron Flowers, DPM
Overview of Dr. Aarron Flowers, DPM
Dr. Aarron Flowers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation for Health Care2907 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 477-2325
Palo Alto Medical Foundation2025 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 423-4111
Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center of Santa Cruz2900 Chanticleer Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 423-4111
- Dominican Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Flowers was very kind, knowledgeable, patient, friendly, and helpful! He explained things very thoroughly, was happy to patiently go through my questions, and was gentle. He was a joy to be around and helped me understand my foot pain.
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Flowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.