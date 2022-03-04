Dr. Aarthi Vinca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aarthi Vinca, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Peninsula Eye Physicians101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 310, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-7474
Rosin Eyecare1917 Cherry Ln, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 564-2020
Rosin Optical Co. Inc.6233 Cermak Rd, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Vinca is a highly skilled surgeon who thoroughly explains the procedure she will perform, answers questions and helps her patients make decisions that will affect their daily lives - she is not a “one procedure fits all” doctor and her knowledge, care, training, flexibility and skill ensure the best possible outcome for her patients. She clearly approaches each case as if it is unique even though she has performed that same procedure many times. Other physicians recommended her to me and they were right. My cataract surgery was life-changing - no more glasses at all, 20/20 vision, minimal recovery, and a very positive surgical experience. Who could wish for more?
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1982843561
- U Eye Specialists
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- North Shore-LIJ Hosp
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Vinca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinca has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vinca speaks Tamil.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.