Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD

Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chhatlani works at Mindful Health Solutions in Houston, TX with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chhatlani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Health Solutions
    1200 Binz St Ste 480, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
  2. 2
    Virtual Appointments Throughout California
    360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 718-8889
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Medication Management
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1063815504
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University Metro Hlth Med Ctr
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhatlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chhatlani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chhatlani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhatlani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhatlani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhatlani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

