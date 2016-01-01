Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhatlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD
Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chhatlani's Office Locations
-
1
Mindful Health Solutions1200 Binz St Ste 480, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (844) 867-8444
-
2
Virtual Appointments Throughout California360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (844) 718-8889Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Aarti Chhatlani, MD
- English, Hindi
- 1063815504
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University Metro Hlth Med Ctr
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
