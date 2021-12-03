Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.
Dr. Kakkar works at
Locations
-
1
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates51 MONTVALE AVE, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions
-
2
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kakkar?
Dr. Kakkar has been doing my colonoscopy for years Love her she is a great Doctor.
About Dr. Aarti Kakkar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992971824
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston University Medical Center
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kakkar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kakkar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakkar works at
Dr. Kakkar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.