Dr. Aarti Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aarti Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aarti Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Office2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-1212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Princeton Office5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 590, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 584-1212
-
3
Garden state heart care831 Tennent Rd Ste 1F, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 851-4700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-1212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- QualCare
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Absolutely, one of the BEST doctors in the state of NJ....Her compassion for her patients is very real and heart-felt..Dedicated to healing and improving her patients well-being
About Dr. Aarti Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598926651
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.