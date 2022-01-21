Overview

Dr. Aarti Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Patel works at Hamilton Cardiology Associates, Hamilton, NJ in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.