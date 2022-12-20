Overview of Dr. Aarup Kubal, MD

Dr. Aarup Kubal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Kubal works at Your Eye Specialists in Plantation, FL with other offices in Weston, FL and Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.