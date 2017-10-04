Dr. Manchanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aarush Manchanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aarush Manchanda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Manchanda works at
Locations
1
Montage Medical Group30 Garden Ct Ste B, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 647-1123
2
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-2273Monday8:30am - 2:15pmTuesday8:30am - 2:15pmWednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pmSaturday8:30am - 2:15pmSunday8:30am - 2:15pm
3
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 647-1123
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Manchanda was very personable and relatable and explained my condition well to me. Would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Aarush Manchanda, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manchanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manchanda works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manchanda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manchanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manchanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.