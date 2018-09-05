Overview

Dr. Aasha Trowbridge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Trowbridge works at St Francis Neighborhood Hlth Ct in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.