Dr. Aashini Master, DO

Hematology
5.0 (4)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aashini Master, DO

Dr. Aashini Master, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Master works at Beverly Hills Orthopedic Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Master's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spalding Surgical Group
    120 S Spalding Dr Ste 401, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 205-0771
  2. 2
    Ucla Health Radiation Oncology in Santa Monica
    1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-8777
  3. 3
    Parkside Surgery Institute
    2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 304, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 998-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Aashini Master, DO

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154557387
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
