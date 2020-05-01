Dr. Aashish Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aashish Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Aashish Desai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Heart - Blue Ridge2855 Old Highway 5 Ste 103, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Directions (470) 639-6305
Northside Heart5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 880, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Heart - Canton460 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 150, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (470) 639-6250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Heart - Roswell1285 UPPER HEMBREE RD, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 343-8565Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I currently have a 50% blockage and Dr. Desai is managing the medication & life-style changes that I needed in order to lower cholesterol levels and plaque build-up. Also has recommended a moderate, controlled exercise regimen that will maintain or improve my overall health. While he is an excellent surgeon, I appreciate the fact that he views surgery only after all other non-invasive options have been exhausted. Very punctual and has respect for his patients time. Takes the time to explain all the factors, and choices, in a very clear, understandable way.
About Dr. Aashish Desai, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1114000767
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University Hospital
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.