Overview

Dr. Aashish Desai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Desai works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Blue Ridge, GA, Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.