Dr. Aasia Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aasia Syed, MD
Dr. Aasia Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
Portage Path Behavioral Health-akron340 S Broadway St, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 253-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent. a very good doctor.
About Dr. Aasia Syed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
- 1487858841
Education & Certifications
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- Psychiatry Metro Health Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syed speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
