Dr. Aasim Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aasim Rehman, MD
Dr. Aasim Rehman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Rehman works at
Dr. Rehman's Office Locations
Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital3635 Vista Ave # FDT-3, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 577-8000
Rheumatology Care Center2525 Maple Ave Ste 1, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 453-6554
Hospital Affiliations
- Coshocton Regional Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr rehman is a very good dr.I never ever seen like this dr
About Dr. Aasim Rehman, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1265634158
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman works at
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.