Overview

Dr. Aatish Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital South and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Adult Gastroenterology Associates in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Enteritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.