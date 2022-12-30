Dr. Aatish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aatish Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aatish Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital South and Stillwater Medical Center.
Locations
Adult Gastroenterology Associates4200 E Skelly Dr Ste 700, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 481-4700
- 2 1301 W 6th Ave Ste 108, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-1695
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is excellent in his bedside manner and in office communication with patients. I was well informed and comfortable with having him perform my procedure. I look forward to working with him for my continued wellness in the years ahead.
About Dr. Aatish Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis, Enteritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.