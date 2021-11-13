See All Otolaryngologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD

Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University.

Dr. Khan works at San Antonio Voice And ENT Institute in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart A Bergman MD
    8500 Village Dr Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 957-1115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Presbylarynx Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 13, 2021
    Having trouble breathing through my nose.
    Pamela Carlton — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255538302
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • State University of New York
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at San Antonio Voice And ENT Institute in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

