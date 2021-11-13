Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD
Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Stuart A Bergman MD8500 Village Dr Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 957-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aayesha Khan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1255538302
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- State University of New York
- Aga Khan University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
