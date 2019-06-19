Dr. Aazy Aaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aazy Aaby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aazy Aaby, MD
Dr. Aazy Aaby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with University Wisc Affil Hospital
Dr. Aaby works at
Dr. Aaby's Office Locations
EyeHealth Northwest-Northwest Portland1955 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 227-2020Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EyeHealth Northwest-Tigard15298 Sw Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR 97224 Directions (503) 227-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Aaby since I was a kid. I have a severe astigmatism and I need prism for my lenses. He gets it on the dot every time. For people without difficult eyes getting glasses isn't a problem.. For me, it's very complicated... I didn't know how complicated it was til I couldn't afford the cost of going to him and the glasses... Down on my luck I tried other places.. They proceeded to screw up my glasses many times. If you have a difficult prescription I recommend staying with Dr. Aaby.. He will definitely get it right for you.
About Dr. Aazy Aaby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Tagalog
- 1164404232
Education & Certifications
- University Wisc Affil Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ohio State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aaby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aaby works at
Dr. Aaby speaks Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Aaby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aaby.
