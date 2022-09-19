Dr. Abay Taddesse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taddesse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abay Taddesse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abay Taddesse, MD
Dr. Abay Taddesse, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jimma University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Taddesse works at
Dr. Taddesse's Office Locations
-
1
Sentara Endocrinology Specialists - Careplex4001 Coliseum Dr Ste 310, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2115
-
2
Sentara Medical Group835 Glenrock Rd Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 252-2900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Taddesse spent a lot of time with me gathering information and discussing my cholesterol problem. He was a bit hard to understand but he made sure that I had a complete understanding before I left.
About Dr. Abay Taddesse, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275747891
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
- CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
- Jimma University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taddesse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taddesse accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taddesse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taddesse works at
Dr. Taddesse has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taddesse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taddesse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taddesse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taddesse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taddesse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.