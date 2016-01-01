Dr. Woldekidane accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abayneh Woldekidane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abayneh Woldekidane, MD
Dr. Abayneh Woldekidane, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They graduated from JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Woldekidane's Office Locations
Summit Medical Consultants Pllc5023 W 120th Ave Pmb 312, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (720) 644-9355
Center At Lincoln LLC12230 Lioness Way, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 644-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abayneh Woldekidane, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- JIMMA HEALTH SCIENCE INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
