See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (52)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD

Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College In Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Fabunmi works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Tarpon Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Fabunmi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa
    13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (689) 214-5689
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Clearwater
    501 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 258-5986
  3. 3
    St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs
    43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-2787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fabunmi?

    Feb 07, 2023
    I saw Dr Fabumni for the first time on 01/27/23 and I was very impressed with his knowledge, thoroughness, patience and kindness. He explained the results of his examination and his plan of treatment for my condition and welcomed my questions. I feel very lucky to have found him ! His assistant , Ashley, was very professional and knowledgeable . I found St. Lukes to be very welcoming from the moment I walked through the door and was greeted by Kacy who immediately put me at ease. I look forward to a long relationship with St. Lukes.
    — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fabunmi to family and friends

    Dr. Fabunmi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fabunmi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD.

    About Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851710313
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College In Nashville, Tn
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabunmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fabunmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fabunmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabunmi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabunmi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabunmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabunmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.