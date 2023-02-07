Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabunmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD
Overview of Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD
Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Meharry Medical College In Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Fabunmi's Office Locations
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (689) 214-5689
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Clearwater501 S Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 258-5986
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 591-2787
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Fabumni for the first time on 01/27/23 and I was very impressed with his knowledge, thoroughness, patience and kindness. He explained the results of his examination and his plan of treatment for my condition and welcomed my questions. I feel very lucky to have found him ! His assistant , Ashley, was very professional and knowledgeable . I found St. Lukes to be very welcoming from the moment I walked through the door and was greeted by Kacy who immediately put me at ease. I look forward to a long relationship with St. Lukes.
About Dr. Abayomi Fabunmi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1851710313
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College In Nashville, Tn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabunmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabunmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabunmi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabunmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabunmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabunmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.