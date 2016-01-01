Overview of Dr. Abayomi Osunkoya, MD

Dr. Abayomi Osunkoya, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Osunkoya works at East Carolina Med Assocs in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.