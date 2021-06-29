Dr. Abbaa Sarhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbaa Sarhan, MD
Dr. Abbaa Sarhan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with The Jones Institute of Reproductive Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School
Genetics & IVF Institute, 3015 Williams Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031, (703) 698-7355. Hours: Monday-Friday 7:00am - 4:30pm, Saturday 9:00am - 11:00am
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sarhan is amazing! This review is way overdo but with Dr. Sarhan’s help I now have a 3 year old to keep up with. After 3 years of trying (2 unassisted and 1 in treatment), we welcomed our son. Being diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve at 31, was a huge blow but Dr. Sarhan was empathetic and optimistic while being realistic. She always explained our treatment options throughly and never forced her recommendations on us. She made us feel like we were her only patients. She cared and was truly invested in seeing us succeed. We are so thankful for Dr. Sarhan’s efforts, kindness, and expertise. We love you! Sam, Heather and Zane
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1376700245
- The Jones Institute of Reproductive Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sarhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarhan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarhan speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.