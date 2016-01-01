Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD
Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Abbas works at
Dr. Abbas' Office Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4070
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3601Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Vna of Greater Philadelphia3509 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abbas Abbas, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285684092
Education & Certifications
- Ain Shams University
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Abbas has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Cancer and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbas speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.
