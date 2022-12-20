See All Otolaryngologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Abbas Anwar, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Abbas Anwar, MD

Dr. Abbas Anwar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Anwar works at Southern California Head and Neck Medical Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anwar's Office Locations

    Pacific Head and Neck - Eye, Ear and Skull Base Center, Pacific Neuroscience Institute
    1301 20th St Ste 300, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pharyngitis
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness
Postnasal Drip
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Laryngeal Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Sleep Apnea
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Positional Vertigo
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Papillomas
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Otitis
  • View other providers who treat Otitis
Otitis Media With Effusion
Otorrhea
  • View other providers who treat Otorrhea
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinus Polyp
Sjögren's Syndrome
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Papilloma
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 20, 2022
    Careful, clear, and concerned
    Allen T Pack — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Abbas Anwar, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    • NY U Med Ctr
